I’ve gotten a couple emails lately with questions that I thought might be worth answering on the newsletter itself. I like getting emails; I like answering questions; if you have anything you want covered in Read Max, please drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.

An anonymous correspondent writes (email slightly edited):

I enjoyed reading your celebrity NFT article and just wanted to share what I find to be another troubling aspect of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. Ryder Ripps has summarized:



http://gordongoner.com/



It surprises me not to see a lot of discourse around these observations because they appear to be pretty indensible! Beyond wanting to speak up against what I perceive to be the mainstreaming of racist and anti-semitic content, I don't have a dog in this fight. I'd love to be told that this is all overblown.