Is Bored Ape Yacht Club really a Nazi front?
Read Max answers reader questions and recommends a TV show, a sci-fi trilogy, and some music
You're reading Read Max, a newsletter about the future.
Read Max Mailbag
I’ve gotten a couple emails lately with questions that I thought might be worth answering on the newsletter itself. I like getting emails; I like answering questions; if you have anything you want covered in Read Max, please drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.
An anonymous correspondent writes (email slightly edited):
I enjoyed reading your celebrity NFT article and just wanted to share what I find to be another troubling aspect of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. Ryder Ripps has summarized:
http://gordongoner.com/1/ Greg Solano (Gargamel) Thread 🧵 for a complete picture relating to Yuga/BAYC and other founders visit gordongoner.comBored Ape Yacht Club is Racist and Contains Nazi Dog WhistlesBAYC is dehumanizing art created by bad actors.gordongoner.com
It surprises me not to see a lot of discourse around these observations because they appear to be pretty indensible! Beyond wanting to speak up against what I perceive to be the mainstreaming of racist and anti-semitic content, I don't have a dog in this fight. I'd love to be told that this is all overblown.