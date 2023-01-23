Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every week, usually on Sundays, but sometimes, for childcare or hangover reasons, or both, a different day, I pick out some worthwhile and overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. This week I’ve got:

A fascinating book about the present and future of life outside super-cities and on the fringes of the economy;

A new-ish EP from a renowned whistler that’s half Spaghetti Western and half Brazilian beach; and

Some writing about Tár and its depiction of social media and attendant dynamics, because sometimes even counter-discourse newsletters need to participate.

As always, we start with a dispatch from the future: