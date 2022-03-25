You’re reading Read Max, a newsletter about the future. This is a link roundup for paid subscribers, containing information about Grimes, Hipster Runoff, horny Chinese fanfic, Ukraine, QAnon, and the Stussy “S.”

Some readers have requested that Read Max write about the industrial musician Grimes’ recent confession, documented first by the cybersecurity blogger Jackie Singh, that she and an anonymous friend coordinated a lethal cyberattack the culture blog Hipster Runoff in 2012. I have neither the moral nor the emotional bandwidth to relitigate the Hipster Runoff debates of the early 2010s, but I’m willing to provide the following commentary: