Help me figure out what to do with Read Max
It's READER SURVEY time
Greetings from Read Max HQ! This is an extremely brief email asking you to fill out a READER SURVEY to help me figure out what the hell to do with this stupid newsletter. Click the button below (or this link here) and fill it out!
A little more context: I started Read Max in 2021 as something between an experiment and a career Hail Mary. Now, four years, it’s transformed from “weird thing I’m trying out” to “my actual full-time job.”
It’s time to admit that I will be doing this for as long as I can. But given that, I want to think about what comes next. What’s working? What isn’t? What should be different? What should we add?
The main thing that’s made this newsletter work so far is a really engaged, sharp, and thoughtful reader base, and I want to both leverage your intelligence to my benefit and make sure I’m guiding the newsletter toward my readers’ preferences. I need your input!
So if you can, please take this short survey, located at the button below. Your feedback will help guide what I build over the next year, if only by activating latent adult oppositional defiant disorder.