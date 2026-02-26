Greetings from Read Max HQ! This is an extremely brief email asking you to fill out a READER SURVEY to help me figure out what the hell to do with this stupid newsletter. Click the button below (or this link here) and fill it out!

Take the survey here

A little more context: I started Read Max in 2021 as something between an experiment and a career Hail Mary. Now, four years, it’s transformed from “weird thing I’m trying out” to “my actual full-time job.”

It’s time to admit that I will be doing this for as long as I can. But given that, I want to think about what comes next. What’s working? What isn’t? What should be different? What should we add?



The main thing that’s made this newsletter work so far is a really engaged, sharp, and thoughtful reader base, and I want to both leverage your intelligence to my benefit and make sure I’m guiding the newsletter toward my readers’ preferences. I need your input!

So if you can, please take this short survey, located at the button below. Your feedback will help guide what I build over the next year, if only by activating latent adult oppositional defiant disorder.

Take the survey here