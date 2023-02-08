Among the many astonishing “perks” of a paid subscription to Read Max (cheap at $5/month or $50/year) is access to the newsletter’s extensive and often groundbreaking research and reporting into “good movies to watch” and “good books to read.” In addition to the freely-available irregular essays, taxonomies, and pedantries about cultural objects (see, for example: “‘90s Dad Thrillers: A List”; “Dune (the movie), annotated”; and so on), paid Read Max subscribers also receive a weekly email recommending movies and books (or book-like objects) -- the forgotten, the misremembered, the overlooked, the under-loved, and also sometimes stuff that’s correctly rated and widely remembered, but are just too good not to mention.

But as useful as these emails are to the thousands of happy paid subscribers to Read Max, it has required superhuman feats of memory and organization to take full advantage of these recommendations, existing as they do in difficult-to-search email newsletters with no real tagging. Until now!

After months of audience research, editorial fine-tuning, and extensive design mock-ups

, Read Max is proud to present the “Read Max Roundup Roundups”: Two comprehensive indicies of, respectively, all the movies and all of the books that have been recommended on Read Max.

Looking for something to watch? Check out Read Max’s recommended action, espionage, Halogencore, and Dad Thriller flicks (and more!) below:

Looking for something to read? Check out the Read Max Reading List for sci-fi, internet history, interesting novels, and cool newsletters right here:

These life-changing products are accessible, of course, to paid Read Max subscribers only. This newsletter is independently run out of a 1.5 bedroom apartment in New York; it takes no advertising or sponsorships. Its entire means of support is paid subscriptions from readers who appreciate its idiosyncratic, highly personal, and often quite incorrect perspective on tech, media, culture, the future, and ‘90s thrillers. If you like Read Max -- whether or not you want or like my book recommendations -- please consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

And if you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you! Your support over the last year and change has given the newsletter (and my life) stability and sustainability.