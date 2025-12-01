Greetings from Read Max HQ, and welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. For this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

A favorite author’s new fantasy adventure, set among stockbrokers, television broadcasters, and fascists in Blitz-era London;

essays, articles, columns, and posts about child liberation, adversarial poetry, journalistic scammers, acid house, and more;

a stylish, funny 90s-ish action comedy about contract killers and the Hong Kong movie industry; and

four tracks I’ve been listening to a lot.

I love to hear from readers who want to recommend a cool book or movie (or whatever!) to me, or from readers who are looking for specific kinds of recommendations.

Now, the roundup: