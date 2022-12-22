Buy a Read Max gift subscription and use this fabulous custom card
Imagine how thrilled anyone would be to receive a READ MAX SUBSCRIPTION!
Many readers, more readers than I can even count, have recently contacted me to say: We have purchased “gift subscriptions” to Read Max for friends and loved ones, but we are not sure how best to communicate the existence and value of these gift subscriptions to their recipients, given that there is no way to “wrap” these gift subscriptions in wrapping paper and “put them under the tree,” or whatever ritual object you use for gift-giving ceremonies in the holiday season.
First, let’s back up: New readers might themselves be shocked (but thrilled) to learn that Read Max offers a “gift subscriptions” product, allowing them to bypass “corporate retailers” and give family, friends, colleagues, mentors/mentees, etc. an extremely valuable, unique, and thoughtful present: Read Max! But of course Read Max offers gift subscriptions, and suggests them as a great present for people who are interested in internet, science fiction, action movies, labored humorous “voices,” poorly thought through metaphors, Metal Gear Solid memes, etc. Simply click on the button below:
But to answer the original question: For the last several weeks, Read Max’s legendary art and design department has been “mocking up” a custom, all-purpose gift certificate that any Read Max reader can print out from their computer, perhaps on some nice thick card stock, and place in an envelope for the actual event of physical gift-giving. Rather than feeling slightly (if purposelessly) embarrassed to tell your gift-exchange parter “I purchased you a ‘gift subscription’ to the newsletter Read Max,” you can simply hand them the above certificate and watch their faces light up with joy and gratitude.
Now that’s what I call a holiday miracle!
A Reminder of What Read Max Subscribers Get:
At least two newsletters every week, exploring and explaining internet culture, the tech industry, funny memes, and other artifacts of our weird new future
A weekly roundup of reading/streaming recommendations
Access to subscriber-only, hand-aggregated, artisanally written, fully comprehensive syllabuses/explainers on topics like Web3, the FTX collapse, and the Metaverse
Cool Read Max merchandise like this sick “Dad Thriller” long-sleeved t-shirt, now available to purchase by subscribers only **PLEASE NOTE! SUPPLIES ARE LOW! ALL SIZES SOLD OUT EXCEPT S AND XL!**
A sense of cosmic tranquility/well-being
Max Read’s eternal thanks
As a newly minted Substack writer, I think this is genius! And mighty thoughtful. Nice one!