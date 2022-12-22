Many readers, more readers than I can even count, have recently contacted me to say: We have purchased “gift subscriptions” to Read Max for friends and loved ones, but we are not sure how best to communicate the existence and value of these gift subscriptions to their recipients, given that there is no way to “wrap” these gift subscriptions in wrapping paper and “put them under the tree,” or whatever ritual object you use for gift-giving ceremonies in the holiday season.

First, let’s back up: New readers might themselves be shocked (but thrilled) to learn that Read Max offers a “gift subscriptions” product, allowing them to bypass “corporate retailers” and give family, friends, colleagues, mentors/mentees, etc. an extremely valuable, unique, and thoughtful present: Read Max! But of course Read Max offers gift subscriptions, and suggests them as a great present for people who are interested in internet, science fiction, action movies, labored humorous “voices,” poorly thought through metaphors, Metal Gear Solid memes, etc. Simply click on the button below:

But to answer the original question: For the last several weeks, Read Max’s legendary art and design department has been “mocking up” a custom, all-purpose gift certificate that any Read Max reader can print out from their computer, perhaps on some nice thick card stock, and place in an envelope for the actual event of physical gift-giving. Rather than feeling slightly (if purposelessly) embarrassed to tell your gift-exchange parter “I purchased you a ‘gift subscription’ to the newsletter Read Max,” you can simply hand them the above certificate and watch their faces light up with joy and gratitude.

Now that’s what I call a holiday miracle!

A Reminder of What Read Max Subscribers Get: