Greetings from Read Max HQ! Big news today: We’re moving off of Substack, and on to Patreon.

Why? You ask. Well, to find out you’ll have to read about it here on Patreon.

But the bottom line is this: Everything you’re already getting from Read Max--newsletters, recommendations, intermittent insight, parasocial fondness--will continue on Patreon. Plus more!

This is a big move for what still sometimes feels like a small project, and I feel comfortable doing it because of the trust I have in the paying subscribers, who allow this newsletter to exist at all. But to make it a little easier, and a little more enticing:

You--yes, you!--are getting free access to Patreon

As a thank you for your support, and to ease the transition, all Substack subscribers, even the freeloaders, even the ones I hate, will get free access to my premium Patreon membership, including all the benefits in what is from now on going to be called the “Maximum Reader” tier (see below).

How to get your free Patreon access

Your free access depends on your Substack subscription:

Free subscribers get 1 free month

Monthly subscribers get 1 free month

Annual subscribers get the remaining time on your Substack subscription PLUS 1 free month

Soon (within the next hour) you should receive an email from me, sent by Patreon, with a special link to redeem your free access. Redeeming your access is easy, but here are a few important notes:

If you can’t find the email, look for a message from Patreon (no-reply@patreon.com) with the subject line that starts with “Claim Your Free”.

You must redeem the gift using the same email address associated with your Substack account—i.e., the one where you received the offer email.

If you already have a Patreon account under a different email address, please follow these steps to claim your access.

If you’re still running into issues, submit a support request

What’s included on Patreon?

Free Membership

Two free newsletters every month

Maximum Readers ($5 per month)

Weekly newsletter : A newsletter in your inbox every Friday morning

Biweekly podcast : A podcast every other Wednesday morning

Weekly recommendation roundup : A post rounding up interesting links and recommending overlooked and underrated books and movies in your inbox every Sunday morning

Access to archives, livestreams, subscriber Q&As, Read Max merch, and more

Here’s the other important bit:

Starting today, Read Max and its associated and future sub-properties will only be published on Patreon!

As of yesterday (May 12th) I’ve paused billing on Substack. You won’t be charged, and you don’t need to do anything on your end.

And just a reminder, you’re getting free access to the paid membership on Patreon. Check your email for the link to redeem your access, and if you run into any issues, help is always available!