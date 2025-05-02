Read Max

Read Max

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rev. Andrew Holt's avatar
Rev. Andrew Holt
1d

My step-grandmother got sucked into Amway many years ago. Nice woman, but not the sharpest bulb in the jar, as it were. She and my grandpa (who was in the starting stages of Alzheimer's) were the perfect mark for them - plenty of money, and easily suckered out of it. Family would buy a few soaps and things to be nice, but nobody joined, and for years and years we watched as they continually bought the products and the tapes and the trips to glamorous locations to watch presentations. For years and years they kept downsizing their home and posessions, freeing up more and more money to piss away up the pyramid.

So yeah, fuck MLMs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
1d

Sad that The Lifestyle is no longer primarily an orgy thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Read
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture