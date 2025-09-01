Greetings from Read Max temporary HQ in Downeast Maine, and welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. Before we get to the action: I was pleased to write this week’s TrueAnon “CRACKPOTS” newsletter, on the subject of the increasing replacement of science-fiction metaphors with horror-fiction metaphors in and around Silicon Valley. Sign up for TrueAnon’s Patreon to read it.

And now, for this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

A terrific new police procedural thriller about a young cop on a double homicide in an evocatively depicted 1970s New Jersey;

recommendations for more books on Late Antiquity, plus essays, columns, blog posts, and articles about A.I. costs, central-bank independence;

a charming, romp-y, 1990s thriller about a hidden message in a Renaissance painting set in Barcelona; and

four tracks I’ve been listening to a lot.

If any of that sounds interesting--and if you want to support Read Max in its continuing mission of explaining the future to relatively normal people--please subscribe below. Subscribers get access to these weekly emails and to the comprehensive Read Max Master Lists of Good Movies to Watch and Good Books to Read--as well as preferred pricing on merchandise like the Read Max “EMAIL SUPPLY” caps. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you.

I love to hear from readers who want to recommend a cool book or movie (or whatever!) to me, or from readers who are looking for specific kinds of recommendations. Just leave a comment or drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.

Finally, please note that I may receive a small commission if you purchase books via links in this email.

Now, the roundup: