A science fiction-ish;
a fantastic movie I can only describe as “if Tim and Eric did a cyberpunk version of Apocalypse Now”; and
an album of gorgeous Peruvian-German house music dedicated to a famous brain surgeon.
But before that, a special request from our friend the legend “New York” Naomi Zeichner, host of New York Naomi on NTS Radio
Hi Read Max readers!
Since 2019, I’ve played holiday music on the December episodes of my NTS radio show, New York Naomi. I’ve searched far and wide to find a bouquet of great songs for each show — see: 2019, 2020 (worst year, best mix) 2021, 2022 — and would love your help as I put together 2023’s edition:
What are your favorite, rare gem holiday songs?
(I’m especially interested in terrain adjacent to the 1993 LaFace Christmas album, the 2019 Jacquees Christmas album, versions of “This Christmas” and songs from the 2007 motion picture This Christmas.)
In return for your reccs, I offer this mega holiday playlist: nearly 300 songs, in no particular order (designed for shuffle, only 100% appropriate for a party where both religious and explicit music are OK). These December shows are my dumb little prayers for peace; thanks for sharing the songs that strengthen your spirit.
Wishing for a more safe and joyful season, xoxo, Naomi
Check out the incredible play list and please share your favorite holiday rare gems in the comments, or email Naomi here.
