A movie to watch after 'White Lotus' and my favorite Bookforum pieces
Roundup 12/16/2022
Greetings from Read Max HQ! Every week, I pick out some worthwhile and overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. This week I’ve got:
A list of some of my favorite takedowns from Bookforum, which closed this week, as well as some of the great Bookforum writing that was not takedowns
A good, creepy, sexy movie about a hellish Italian vacation for anyone who wants to cure themselves of White Lotus
My favorite Manuel Göttsching (RIP) track that isn’t E2-E4.
If any of that sounds interesting -- and if you want to support Read Max in its continuing mission to assess what the fuck is wrong with Elon Musk -- please subscribe below. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you.
Here’s your weekly dispatch from the future:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Read Max to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.