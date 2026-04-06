Greetings from Read Max HQ, and welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. For this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

A horror adventure set in the semi-pagan fens of Dark Ages England for fans of Between Two Fires and other period creepfests;

links about A.I. productivity, the incel hegemony, and “situationgooning”;

a great new play about love and death showing in New York City through May;

and four tracks I’ve been listening to a lot.

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I love to hear from readers who want to recommend a cool book or movie (or whatever!) to me, or from readers who are looking for specific kinds of recommendations. Just leave a comment or drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.

Finally, please note that I may receive a small commission if you purchase books via links in this email.

Now, the roundup: