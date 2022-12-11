Greetings from Read Max HQ, and welcome to the latest roundup, a weekly feature for paid subscribers in which I sift through the media I’ve been consuming and recommend worthwhile and overlooked books, articles, movies, and music that I think people with similar brain lesions to me might enjoy.

This week’s roundup includes:

Some reading about the German Qanon monarchist coup plot and its celebrity chef

A great WWII spy thriller streaming on Criterion

An end-of-year music playlist I love

To read this roundup -- and all future roundups -- please subscribe to Read Max! I don’t take advertising money and this is my “real job,” or the closest thing to it, so I rely entirely on the kindness/poor financial judgment of readers. Please support our mission to explain the future and recommend good action movies in the button below:

And now, your weekly dispatch from the future: