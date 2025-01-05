Greetings from Read Max HQ! Astute readers will note that I unexpectedly missed last week’s regular column (for the first time in three years of doing this!) due to an unfortunate household incidence of norovirus (i.e., I was *****ing and ***ing my brains out). Please accept my apologies; this is not how I wanted the year to start! We are returning to regular rhythms of correspondence with this email: Welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. For this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

An insanely good and readable “translation” of Homer that’s not by Emily Wilson;

a rich, romantic, poignant, and often quite silly 2000s time-travel thriller;

and four tracks I’ve been loving.

Now, the roundup.