Greetings from Read Max HQ, and welcome to our weekly roundup column, in which I pick out some worthwhile and often overlooked books, articles, movies, and music to recommend to paying subscribers. For this week’s round-up, I’ve got:

Two book recommendations from Ari: The first, a mysterious and beautiful family saga set in Denmark and Russia around the Russian Revolution; the second, a beloved classic that turns out to be a real page-turner.

Plus: essays and articles Max has been reading about the A.I. economy, the shadow of Tolkien in the tech industry, and contrastive corrections and other tics of L.L.M. style;

a surreally beautiful and almost indescribable post-apocalytic animated masterpiece somewhere between Jodorowsky, Tarkovsky, Moebius, Winsor McCay, Gene Wolfe, and a great JRPG; and

four tracks I’ve been listening to a lot lately.

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I love to hear from readers who want to recommend a cool book or movie (or whatever!) to me, or from readers who are looking for specific kinds of recommendations. Just leave a comment or drop me a line at maxread@gmail.com.

Finally, please note that I may receive a small commission if you purchase books via links in this email.

Now, the roundup: